A man has been taken to hospital with multiple burns after an incident west of Wagga.
About 10.15am on Wednesday morning, NSW Ambulance raced to the burns incident at Boree Creek.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said crews responded to a report that a man had burnt himself with petrol and fire.
On arrival, paramedics found a man in his 20s suffering from burns to his lower back, hand and thigh.
The young man was then conveyed to Wagga Base Hospital for treatment.
Fire and Rescue NSW also attended the scene.
NSW Police did not attend and were not involved in the incident.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
