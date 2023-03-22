The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Young man hospitalised after burns incident at Boree Creek west of Wagga

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated March 23 2023 - 5:38pm, first published March 22 2023 - 5:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ambulance responded to a report that a man had burnt themselves with petrol and fire.

A man has been taken to hospital with multiple burns after an incident west of Wagga.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.