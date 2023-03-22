Residents of a small Riverina community received a nasty surprise after a lightning bolt struck in the heart of the town.
RFS crews were called to the blaze on a vacant lot just behind the Grongy Store in Junee Street, Grong Grong about 10.20am on Tuesday morning.
But before they could arrive, a quick-thinking local who happened to have a front loader on hand came to the rescue.
RFS MIA operational officer Scott Connor said the resident "quickly used the earth mover to put soil on the fire and contain it."
"Two fire trucks and six firefighters then attended it and ensured it was fully extinguished and mopped up.
"It was out within half an hour."
Mr Connor said in all the fire only burnt less than a quarter of a hectare and posed no risk to property.
Contrary to popular opinion that lightning strikes trees, he said this fire was started after lightning struck the grass and said this is quite a common occurrence.
"When lightning strikes the ground, it's usually due to the soil type," he said.
"If the soil has a lot of iron, a lot of heavy metals or even if it's deep under the soil, it generally attracts lightning."
Mr Connor said as a result, there are areas that firefighters consistently see lightning strikes hit year after year.
"They are always generally in the same area," he said.
"But we still [also] see random strikes."
Meanwhile, about an hour after the callout to Grong Grong, firefighters were off to fight another lightning blaze nearby at Yamma Road, Morundah - southwest of Narrandera.
Three trucks and about 12 personnel successfully fought the blaze in a grass paddock.
"That fire was contained within 40 minutes with no risk to property," Mr Connor said.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
