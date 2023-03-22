Nine of Wagga's best young swimmers will learn how they shape up against their peers from across the state on Saturday at the Junior State Age Championships in Sydney.
The junior swimmers, some who will attend the event for the first time, qualified for the championships through events over the past 12 months.
Thomas Grainger has qualified for five events in this years Championships and said it doesn't get less nerve wrecking having attended the event before.
"People from all around the state meet a qualifying time to swim at the meet," Grainger said.
"Your first time going to Sydney you get super nervous, and then it just stays the same."
Jack Pope is attending the event for the first time and said he's feeling some mixed emotions, both excitement and nerves.
Xavier Jones said he's feeling good ahead of his first Championships.
"I'm feeling pretty good, I'm pretty used to Sydney so I think it'll be good," he said.
Andre Labara is well experienced at top level meets and is feeling more comfortable heading to Sydney, though knows the competition will be harder than usual.
Hunter Bastow, one of the youngest swimmers attending, agreed, saying Sydney feels less daunting to him now than previously.
"If you've been to Sydney heaps of times, it just becomes more normal," he said.
The boys said they're treating the Championships the same as any other meet and will try and focus on their races, rather than their opponents.
Jones said he's excited to see how he goes alongside others from across the state to see where he fits in.
The Junior State Age Championships run across two days from March 25 to 26.
Hunter Bastow (10 years): backstroke 50m, 100m; breaststroke 50m, 100m; freestyle 50m, 100m; butterfly 50m.
Ruby Cooper (11 years): backstroke 50m, 100m 200m; breaststroke 100m, 200m; freestyle 50m, 100m, 200m; individual medley 200m.
Timothy Dwyer (10 years): backstroke 50m, 100m; freestyle 50m, 100m; butterfly 50m.
Reegan Edwards (11 years): backstroke 100m; freestyle 100m, 200m; butterfly 50m, 100m, 200m; individual medley 200m.
Thomas Grainger (13 years): backstroke 50m, 100m, 200m; butterfly 50m, 100m.
Xavier Jones (12 years): backstroke 50m, 100m.
Andre Labara (12 years): backstroke 200m; breaststroke 100m, 200m; freestyle 200m; butterfly 100m, 200m; individual medley 200m, 400m.
Jack Pope (12 years): backstroke 50m, 200m.
Noah Stirton (12 years): backstroke 50m.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
