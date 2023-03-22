The best food and wine from across the Riverina will be on show this weekend when the Food and Wine Festival makes its 2023 return.
Wagga Food and Wine Festival deputy chairman David Pyke said so far there are seven wineries coming and 14 food stalls and 25 sponsors of the event.
Wineries on show will include Grove Estate, Charles Sturt University, Borambola Wines, Kosciusko Wines of Tumbarumba, Lillypilly, Obsession and Wondalma Vineyard.
Yenda Brewing and Pressman's Apple Cider will also be there.
The event will also raise funds for local charity or local organisations that will be decided by a committee after the day.
Mr Pyke said its a grand opportunity to support local.
"It's a beautiful local setting with local food stalls, local wines and local entertainment," he said.
"The proceeds also go to a local charity."
Ticket sales are already soaring ahead of the weekend with hundreds of online sales, however, Mr Pyke they are expecting about 2000 people to show up this year in total with many likely leaving it to the last minute to get their ticket.
"The weather is looking as though it is going to be lovely so I imagine once the storms pass ticket sales will soar," Mr Pyke said.
The Food and Wine Festival will run on Saturday, March 25, at the Victory Memorial Gardens from 4pm to 10pm with entertainment from Harry Cleverdon, Deja Groove and The Groove Factory.
Tickets can be purchased online ahead of the event at: http://www.waggafoodandwinefestival.org.au/ or at the gate on the day.
