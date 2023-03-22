The Daily Advertiser
Wagga Food and Wine Festival to make comeback for 2023

Taylor Dodge
Updated March 23 2023 - 5:15pm, first published March 22 2023 - 7:00pm
Wagga Food and Wine Festival deputy chairman David Pyke is gearing up for a big crowd on the weekend. Picture by Madeline Begley

The best food and wine from across the Riverina will be on show this weekend when the Food and Wine Festival makes its 2023 return.

