The Nationals are pushing to scrap vaping regulations for adults, part of a "common sense approach" to the product which they say will protect children.
It is currently illegal to sell, supply or possess a nicotine vape, or vape liquid, without a prescription in Australia.
But the Nationals feel the current rules are driving demand for vapes among young people and want to scrap the laws despite health advice that any type of vaping is "not safe".
In Wagga recently Federal Nationals leader David Littleproud said the Nationals previously supported the former government's move to allow nicotine vaping via prescription only, but that move has failed.
"We've got to be honest, that hasn't worked," he said.
"It's been over 12 months now and there's been an explosion of vapes across the community.
"And there's unintended consequences of that and that's children, children that are using these vapes and we don't know what's in them ... this is now an epidemic"
Wagga GP Dr Ayman Shenouda disagrees and said vaping "needs to be regulated and under the prescription of doctors".
Dr Shenouda said GPs have had great success in changing attitudes towards smoking cigarettes over the years and they're best placed to tackle this latest issue.
Deregulating the product and leaving it open for "people to use and abuse it" is not the best approach and will be costlier to the health system in the long run, he said.
Member for Riverina Michael McCormack agrees that in an ideal world GPs would prescribe vapes as means to quit smoking, but said despite "best intentions" vaping is now widespread among young people.
"The difficulty there, it's readily available, it's cheap, you get hundreds if not thousands of puffs just from the one device," he said.
"At least with some better regulation we could determine what's going to be in the content of them, at least the excise from it could be used to minimise [their use], but at the moment it's a free for all."
Mr Littleproud said there needs to be regulation on what goes into vapes, how they can be marketed and who can sell them, much like cigarettes, but they should be made available for people who wish to quit cigarettes.
"The genie's out of the bottle, you can't put it back in the bottle, but what you can do is put regulatory framework around it to protect children."
Mr Littleporud told the ABC this week that it's time to "understand the risk to our children" and "look to re-shift, where the regulation is and use some common sense".
In January the he Australian Medical Association has called for stronger, strictly enforced regulations on vaping
AMA President Professor Stephen Robson said Australia had been "a world-leader on tobacco and nicotine control", but has dropped the ball with vaping.
"Vaping is not harmless, it is not safe, it is not part of tobacco control," Professor Robson said.
"Vaping products are a gateway to smoking for young people and there are significant risks from vaping that warrant much stronger regulation."
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story.
