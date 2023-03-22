The Daily Advertiser
Melanoma survivor Anthony Gardiner calls on Wagga to support Melanoma March to help raise money for research

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated March 23 2023 - 12:57pm, first published March 22 2023 - 6:00pm
Anthony Gardiner found out his right lung was covered with melanoma tumours last year after feeling short of breath. Picture by Madeline Begley

Last year was not Anthony Gardiner's first brush with melanoma, but it was the most serious.

Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702

