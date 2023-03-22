Last year was not Anthony Gardiner's first brush with melanoma, but it was the most serious.
Over the last decade, he's had two cancers removed from his back, and since they found the first one, has had regular skin checks to monitor for others.
Last Easter Saturday, Mr Gardiner woke up feeling out of breath, and assumed he had contracted COVID-19. A few days later, he still wasn't breathing properly and he took himself to the hospital.
"Two and a half weeks later, I got out," he said.
"I had fluid on the lungs, a collapsed lung, and they had to drain all that out. They took all that off for testing, it came back and it was diagnosed as melanoma in the lung."
A few weeks later, he was sent to intensive care after he actually did contract COVID-19. Once he recovered, the treatment finally began.
Now on the road to recovery, Mr Gardiner, with the support of his family, will be taking part in the Melanoma March on Sunday to help raise money for the Melanoma Institute.
"I want people to realise that this sort of thing can happen, and it can happen to anyone," he said.
"We want everybody [to get the message], we don't want them to go through what we've been through."
The 52-year-old was one of many around his age who spent hours and hours outside with little sun protection, but wants to help put a stop to younger generations striving for a tan.
"It's just not cool anymore," he said. "It's not hard to put some sunscreen on and put a hat on."
The Melanoma Institute Australia (MIA) is hoping to raise $1 million dollars Australia-wide this Sunday by hosting hundreds of marches across the country.
Melanoma Institute Australia chief executive Matthew Browne said the funding would go towards the nation's first clinical trial to address the fear of cancer recurrence in advanced patients.
"Some 40 per cent of patients reported experiencing anxiety around their diagnosis and treatment, with one in two also reporting that anxiety and depression were not identified in routine clinical practice which was a barrier to them accessing support services," he said.
'This Australian first clinical trial, led by senior clinical researchers at MIA, aims to ensure the emotional needs of cancer patients are recognised and addressed as part of their routine clinical care."
As of Wednesday afternoon, Wagga's Melanoma March had already raised $2220 from registrations, with more than $400,000 raised Australia-wide. The event will begin at 9am on Sunday, March 26, at Apex Park.
To register, visit https://wagga.melanomamarch.org.au
