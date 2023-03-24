The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Wagga votes 2023: Candidates' final pitch to voters ahead of NSW election

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
March 24 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Your election candidates for Wagga in the order they appear on the ballot paper - Ray Goodlass (top left), Chris Smith, Julia Ham, Keryn Foley (bottom left), Joe McGirr and Andrianna Benjamin. Ray Gentles did not provide an image.

The 2023 state election campaign comes to an end on Saturday so we've given each of the Wagga candidates the chance to give a final pitch as to why they deserve your vote.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.