The 2023 state election campaign comes to an end on Saturday so we've given each of the Wagga candidates the chance to give a final pitch as to why they deserve your vote.
Vote for me because only the Greens have the answers to the many problems we are facing. The other parties tinker around the edges with very minor suggestions that really won't change anything. As an example, the huge issue of problem gambling won't be solved with cashless gaming cards, which will only encourage a 'gamble now, pay later' situation. What needs to be done is to simply phase out pokies from pubs and clubs.
The same situation applies to the other problems we face, whether it be the issue of low wages and appalling working conditions facing nurses, midwives, teachers and paramedics; the cost of living and the housing crisis; climate change and the environment; and the need at the state level to implement the recommendations of the Statement from the Heart for a truth telling mechanism, a treaty with our First Nations brothers and sisters, and a voice to the NSW Parliament.
As far as I'm aware I'm the only candidate campaigning on all three infrastructure issues the city needs: duplication of the Gobba Bridge, re-routing the Inland Rail around population centres such as Wagga, and a bypass to route the Sturt Highway around the city.
Myself and the Shooters Fisher and Farmers Party have a lot in common when it comes to wanting what is best for our communities and the wider Wagga electoral community.
Any promises made should be actionable and the appropriate parties held accountable. If elected I will work through current projects to help our community ratify if we are blowing hot air or if there is a real way to move forward and hold the people who promised them accountable.
I'll take new projects forward with a balanced and community consultation approach. I intend to approach this privilege to possibly represent this amazing electorate with my current stance, which is integrity needs to be first and foremost. I am here to work with and for the great people of this region, not sell myself for personal gain.
The Perrottet Liberal team has the strong economic plan to keep NSW moving forward and that's what Wagga needs.
I know the Liberals work for Wagga. This is evident in the many improvements which have been delivered in the electorate over the past decade. I would be an effective voice in the NSW Parliament, working alongside the experienced Perrottet Liberal team to keep NSW and Wagga moving forward.
Our long term economic plan includes providing needed infrastructure for our growing regions, fixing local roads, and providing support to people with young families. As an early childhood educator and businesswomen, I want to ensure that local communities can continue to benefit from the many rebates and vouchers available to support families' household budgets. I want families to be able to access a full year of free preschool, and have the opportunity to set up a new Kids Future Fund, an investment for every child born in NSW until they're 18, to give them a head start to buy their first home or further their education.
I'm not a politician, I don't pretend to be. I am standing for office because after 12 years of Liberal National Coalition we have fallen so far behind. I want to stand up for people who don't have a voice, or whose voice is muted. I believe that access to healthcare, and access to education is a fundamental right in a country as rich as Australia. Affordable housing issues and homelessness should not exist, and yet, so many people can't buy a home. So many people can't afford their rent or mortgage payments.
Many families are having to choose between paying a bill or buying food for the table. For many people it is not a matter of planning for the future, it's just trying to survive the day they are in, then doing it again the next day. It must be exhausting. As a local member I will advocate for the people who are falling, or have fallen behind. As a local member I will seek to work with the electorate to make Wagga a better electorate for everyone to live in.
I work with all sides of politics to achieve positive outcomes for our community. Integrity is important to me and to the community. That is why I have worked with fellow independents in Parliament on public accountability and anti-corruption standards for politicians.
I was the first member of Parliament to raise concerns over Humelink - the route, the compensation, the consultation. We need to tackle cost of living. We need more houses so we can provide for our vulnerable, create living opportunities and attract the workers we need. We need a standalone rural health department and minister to address our rural health challenges. We need the safer rural roads. We need an independent agriculture commissioner to help resolve land use conflict. And we need better feral animal control.
We need to keep our city liveable and safe - and that should mean a duplicated Gobba Bridge, an Inland Rail that will not wreck our city and crime prevention resources. We need cashless gaming to help problem gamblers and stop criminal money laundering - and we need a fair transition to achieve this for rural venues.
The seat of Wagga needs to have a strong voice within the NSW government, as we expect Wagga will be the first inland city to hit 100,000 people. As someone who has grown up in this region, I understand the importance of hard work in our community and the vital role which small business plays within our electorate. The Nationals have demonstrated their commitment to this seat during this campaign, from both the state and federal arms of the party. With the deputy premier, the federal leader and many of the current Nationals' ministers having visited our seat during my campaign, it shows that we are the party who you can always rely on to show up and listen to the communities that we so proudly advocate for.
Ray Gentles (Public Education Party) did not respond
