The seat of Wagga needs to have a strong voice within the NSW government, as we expect Wagga will be the first inland city to hit 100,000 people. As someone who has grown up in this region, I understand the importance of hard work in our community and the vital role which small business plays within our electorate. The Nationals have demonstrated their commitment to this seat during this campaign, from both the state and federal arms of the party. With the deputy premier, the federal leader and many of the current Nationals' ministers having visited our seat during my campaign, it shows that we are the party who you can always rely on to show up and listen to the communities that we so proudly advocate for.