Key questions answered: How Wagga candidates will tackle big community issues

The 2023 NSW election is almost upon us.
After weeks of campaigning, the moment has come for the people of the Wagga electorate - who haven't already had a say - to make their vote count.
Roads, the Gobbagombalin Bridge and health funding have been recurring themes and among the biggest issues raised by voters.
So, on the eve of election day, we asked all of the candidates three questions based on the key issues that matter to you. They also share their top three priorities, should they be elected.
Ray Goodlass: The Gobbagombalin Bridge needs either duplicating or another flood free river crossing built as a matter of urgency. Whichever option is chosen should cause minimal environmental damage, naturally.
Chris Smith: First thing I would do is some digging and find where the roadblocks are on this and do everything in my power to remove them and progress this much needed infrastructure. If it turns out to be something outside of my control, I would work with the people of Wagga to get answers from the involved parties and push to move it forward.
Julia Ham: I will strongly advocate for a feasibility and scoping study on the bridge. I am out every day listening to our community. Many have noted the impact the floods had on the usage of the bridge and highlighted the need for the studies to take place.
Keryn Foley: As I have said many times, the job of the government is to distribute funds according to where they can be best spent.
I will sit down with all the stakeholders to assess how that money can be best spent.
Joe McGirr: What is important to remember is that a great deal of advocacy and effort has gotten us to this point now.
There is clear and overwhelming support for the duplication of the Gobba, peak hour traffic is a nuisance for now but it will become a nightmare in the next flood.
I had to push the state government into including the feasibility study for the duplication into the transport plan, we now must finish that feasibility study and start construction.
Make no mistake, this project will likely take up to 10 years to complete, we need to start construction now before the next great flood.
Andrianna Benjamin: The Nationals are uniquely placed with a Minister for Regional Roads who I can liaise directly with on infrastructure priorities such as the Gobbagombalin Bridge.
Ray Goodlass: Initially by removing the state government's cap on public service salaries. Teachers need a very large salary increase. Their non-classroom duties need to be reassessed so that they can be free to devote their energies to teaching. Class sizes need to be kept to a minimum. With improved pay and conditions more teachers can be recruited, thereby solving the teacher shortage.
Chris Smith: The education of our children is paramount. As per point one of our Shooters Fishers and Farmers party education policy, we will provide greater assistance and incentives for teachers to teach in rural and remote schools including rewards for longevity of service to rural and remote schools.
Collectively we would lobby the required ministers and work with NSW teachers to take their fight to higher levels and get their voices heard.
Julia Ham: The NSW Liberals and Nationals have committed to:
Keryn Foley: Convert 10,000 casual teachers to permanent to offer educators more certainty.
Joe McGirr: I have made a commitment to supporting the removal of the wages cap for two years and then reviewing the impact.
I believe teachers need to be able to teach rather than be burdened with paperwork and administration. More effort needs to be made to reduce the non-teaching administration work and I will be advocating for this.
We need to do more to retain teachers in the profession and attract to our region - improving wages and reducing administration work are key factors in this.
Andrianna Benjamin: The Nationals in government are working to reduce the administrative burden on teachers so they can focus their time on the classroom where it counts most.
Ray Goodlass: By improving pay and conditions, especially in regional areas. With improved pay and conditions more student doctors will be attracted, thereby solving the shortage.
Chris Smith: This is a challenging situation and the Shooters Fishers and Farmers Party and myself support the below action points extracted from our 2023 regional healthcare policy:
1. Develop a comprehensive incentive package to attract nurses and doctors to regional locations. Most rural areas struggle to attract qualified medical staff. Rural Doctors Settlement Package payments should be increased to the market rate. An annual training allowance can be provided to cover both course, travel and locum replacement costs. Housing can be provided where necessary.
2. Increase hospital staffing by adopting the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association recommendation to have one nurse for every four patients in medical and surgical wards; and one nurse for every three patients in emergency departments and children's wards across all regional hospitals.
Julia Ham: As part of a Perrottet Liberal government I will back the current commitment to expanding the GP single-employed model and call on the federal Labor government to work with the state government to support a full expansion of this model across NSW.
Keryn Foley: A Minns Labor government will invest $76 million in health study subsidies to attract staff and retain talent in the NSW public health system. Students undertaking a healthcare degree will be eligible for a subsidy on their study expenses, if they commit to working a minimum of five years in the NSW public health system.
We will also appoint a department secretary to oversee the implementation of rural health recommendations
Joe McGirr: The key factor is regional control of training and providing regional career pathways with strong community support.
That is why we need a regional health department and a regional health minister.
City-based solutions do not work. Regional and rural solutions will.
An example of this is the model that was initially developed and piloted right here in the MLHD and is part of the reason why locally we have seen improvements. The Murrumbidgee model is now being adopted across Australia.
Let me be clear that a regional health department is not about duplicating the bureaucratic structure that is NSW Health and its support services. Rather it is having a regionally based rural health structure that is community informed and led; that is how we will get the best health results for the regions.
A regional health department would also work with the commonwealth to stop buck passing and address the GP crisis
Andrianna Benjamin: The Nationals in government secured a Regional Health Minister with the ability to fight for solutions to a range of regional health challenges. We advocated strongly for the Murrumbidgee Model of GP care to be delivered in consultation with MLHD and PHN.
We need a strong Nationals team in Wagga to make sure doctors are trained here and we make the most of every opportunity to ensure they stay here.
Ray Goodlass: Cost of living/housing crisis; better pay and conditions for frontline public servants such as nurses, midwives, teachers and paramedics; and environment/climate change.
Chris Smith: Action an enquiry into what is stopping the Gobbagombalin Bridge project from moving forward.
Helping our teachers in our fight to get better pay and conditions for them and our children.
Work with my Shooters Fishers and Farmers Party counterparts on the health-care issues affecting regional NSW in particular the Riverina region.
Julia Ham: Continued cost of living support for Wagga locals.
Delivering a strong economy to keep NSW moving forward.
Advocate for a feasibility and scoping study on the Gobbagombalin Bridge.
Keryn Foley: Health. Education. Infrastructure.
Joe McGirr: The duplication of the Gobba Bridge and road safety.
A standalone rural health department and the retention of the Regional Health Minister portfolio.
Address the regional housing shortage.
Andrianna Benjamin: Assisting local families and vulnerable community members including pensioners with cost of living.
Fast tracking infrastructure such as the Gobbagombalin Bridge.
Ensuring our road network is not an impediment to providing our primary producers and families a safe means of transport.
***The Public Education Party's candidate Ray Gentles did not reply to any questions from The Daily Advertiser.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.