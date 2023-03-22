Young Lions have raised concerns for their 2023 senior season as low numbers jeopardise their second grade squad.
An emergency meeting held on Tuesday night gave some relief to club officials, but with 30 registered players, senior president Duncan Cameron isn't confident they can field first, second, and third grade sides.
"Now, after the meeting, we're a bit more confident we may be able to build a (second grade) team," Cameron said.
While confident they will field two sides, there is concern Young may lose players if they are forced to nominate teams from first grade down.
Registered players currently form most of the first and third grade sides.
Cameron said the club is concerned that third grade players will not play if they're forced to move into the second grade competition, and further risk the club's future stability.
"Ideally we'd always like to fulfil a first and second grade, but with the numbers and age group we have at the moment, we have a lot of older veterans in their 40s that want to play third grade and they want to help develop players," Cameron said.
"We have a lot of 15-16 year olds too, and those veterans would like to help develop those kids to move into second grade.
"If we were to have to put in a first and second, those older players probably wouldn't be interested in playing in that second grade."
Forcing unwilling or unprepared players into the second grade would be risky Cameron said.
Close to 20 players will not return to the club this year, moving from Young for work or university opportunities.
Also stepping away is 2022 player of the year Clancy Hislop, who will take on an opportunity to play in the NPL One league.
Cameron said permission to nominate in just first and third grades would be ideal, but he understands Football Wagga will have the final say.
"I completely understand the role that Football Wagga has to play in filling the competition, and we would love to fill the comp as well," he said.
Trying to gauge second grade numbers last week, the club scheduled a trial game for the side but only had eight players RSVP.
Running an intra-club trial game on Wednesday night, Cameron hopes to get a better idea on if there is any chance of competing in second grade.
A young club, with the average age of their first grade players creeping below 18, Cameron said they don't want to risk losing players by forcing them to play up.
"We've been, over many years, one of the youngest clubs in the competition," Cameron said.
"The age group we have in first grade, last year our oldest was 27 and then it went down to 22, so we've very young, and a lot of people would say it's beneficial but the comp that we play in, experience goes a long way and when we've got 16, 17 year old's playing without that experience, it can make it tough."
Additionally Cameron said there is a contingent of their registered players who will become unavailable through the season due to junior representative opportunities.
"We've always told our juniors that we're happy for them to come to training at seniors and take back what they get from senior training to juniors, but we're not pushing them to make a decision to playing seniors or playing juniors," he said.
"There's four or five of our players that will have that decision this year."
Young traditionally nominates three sides in the Football Wagga senior competition, with third grade players playing in the Friday evening competition.
Cameron expects the club to decide within a week if they can field a third side. If restricted to just two teams they will request permission to omit their second grade team in favour of their third.
The club will engage with Football Wagga to determine their options.
Young's concern comes just a week after Henwood Park alerted Football Wagga to similar concerns in relation to fielding a first grade side in 2023.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
