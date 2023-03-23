Haven't voted yet? Here's where you can cast your ballot in the Wagga electorate

EARLY VOTING
Friday is the last day pre-polling centres at Wagga and Tumut will be open (from 8.30am-6pm) in the Wagga electorate.
- Wagga Election Manager's Office, 53 Berry Street
- Glenfield Park Scout Hall, 59 Dalman Parkway
- Tumut CWA Hall, 148 Wynyard Street
ELECTION DAY VOTING
If you haven't pre-polled, voting centres will be open from 8am until 6pm on Saturday.
Your nearest school or community hall is your best bet.
Many locations will have democracy sausages or cakes and slices up for grabs.
- Adelong Services and Citizens Club, 48-56 Tumut Street
- Ashmont Public School, Ashmont Avenue
- Batlow Technology School, 80 Pioneer Street
- Collingullie Soldiers Memorial Hall, 14 Urana St
- Currawarna Community Centre, Bidgee Street
- Estella Public School, Estella Road
- Forest Hill Public School, Sturt Highway
- Kooringal Public School, Lake Albert Road
- Ladysmith Public School, Tywong Street
- Lake Albert Public School, Main Street
- Lockhart Central School, Halliday Street
- Lutheran School, Tamar Drive, Tatton
- Mangoplah Community Hall, Kyeamba Street
- Mount Austin Public School, McKell Avenue
- North Wagga Public School, Hampden Avenue
- Pilgrim Uniting Church, Tanda Place Glenfield Park
- Pleasant Hills Public School, Crawford Street
- Red Hill Public School, Hawkes Place Tolland
- South Wagga Public School, 140 Edward Street
- Sturt Public School, White Avenue Kooringal
- Talbingo Public School, Lampe Street
- Tarcutta Memorial Hall, Sydney Street
- The Rock Town Hall & Museum, 140 Urana Street
- Tumut High School, Bogong Place
- Tumut Public School, Simpson Street
- Turvey Park Public School, 31 Halloran Street
- Uranquinty Public School, Pearson Street
- Wagga Wesley Church Hall, 17-21 Johnston Street
- Yerong Creek Public School, Coles Street
Keep up to date with all the election results from the seats of Wagga, Cootamundra and Murray as they come in on Saturday night at dailyadvertiser.com.au
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.