Boom gates will be installed at a level crossing on a busy Riverina highway later this year, but one resident says she is more concerned about rail safety at a different location.
A spokesperson for Transport for NSW confirmed the level crossing on the Goldfields Way at Old Junee will be upgraded as part of the government's Level Crossing Improvement Program (LCIP).
The upgrade will consist of new high-intensity LED flashing lights, bells, and retro-reflective boom gates, which are scheduled to be completed later this year.
Old Junee resident Anna Lashbrook said she believes the news will be welcomed by the whole community.
However, she said her focus remains elsewhere - on a level crossing west of the township between Old Junee and Marrar.
"I think it's always a good thing to make things safer," Mrs Lashbrook said.
"But I very rarely ever have to stop at the Goldfields Way crossing for a train.
"I think the crossing on the way out to Marrar [on Canola Way] is the one that has been in the front of people's minds in terms of accidents."
The concern comes after the recent derailment of a train after it collided with a truck at the level crossing on Canola Way on March 8.
While Junee Shire Council this week confirmed upgrades are in the pipeline for the Canola Way level crossing, they don't include boom gates. The work includes improved signage and pavement markings.
"[The Canola Way crossing] is out in no man's land and I think people take more risks out at that one, whereas this one has reduced speed, there are houses all around and I think people are a bit less risk-taking with the Goldfields Way one," Mrs Lashbrook said. "I still think boom gates would be great.
"Any safety improvement is a good idea, we're all human, and we all make mistakes.
"All-in-all I think everyone will be supportive of it."
The upgrades to the Goldfields Way level crossing come as part of Transport for NSW's $7.3 million yearly investment through the LCIP. The program accelerates upgrades of priority public level crossings and level crossing safety education and enforcement campaigns.
The LCIP prioritises passive level crossings which have insufficient sighting distances of oncoming trains for upgrades. The Canola Way crossing between Old Junee and Marrar has not been deemed to have insufficient sighting distances.
