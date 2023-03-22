The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Junee Shire Council to upgrade safety at Canola Way level crossing

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated March 23 2023 - 6:30am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Junee Shire Council is working to improve safety at this Canola Way level crossing, which was the scene of a truck and train collision on March 8. Picture by Taylor Dodge

Signage and road markings at a Riverina level crossing where a truck and train collided earlier this month will be improved after a safety audit found the location was rated as high-risk.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.