Signage and road markings at a Riverina level crossing where a truck and train collided earlier this month will be improved after a safety audit found the location was rated as high-risk.
The independent investigation, which was completed in November, recommended safety upgrades be implemented at the rail crossing on the Canola Way between Marrar and Old Junee.
On March 8, a Southern Shorthaul Railroad (SSR) freight train was derailed after it collided with a truck at the crossing.
The three men involved were not injured, but the incident cost the train company more than $10 million in damages.
The clean-up of the site and removal of the derailed locomotives and carriages began late last week.
Councillor Pam Halliburton used a question on notice to this week's Junee Shire Council meeting to ask if a consultant had been engaged to complete a safety investigation at the site.
In response, the council said the audit was done in November and it had already acted on the recommendations prior to the crash.
"Quotes have been obtained for the pavement marking and signage was ordered in December," the council said.
"Installation of the signage and pavement markings will commence once the materials are delivered."
Ganmain man Terry Garner, who frequently uses the route, said boom gates should also be installed.
Mr Garner said the level crossing was just waiting to claim someone's life, and believed additional signage and pavement markings wouldn't be enough.
"We don't want to wait for another incident before anything is done," he said.
"An overpass would be ideal, it would remove the risk of a level crossing, barring that boom gates are a must."
A Junee resident, who wished to remain anonymous, claimed they had been trying to draw attention to the crossing for some time amid concerns about its safety.
The man claimed he had previously made a complaint to the council about the level crossing, which is controlled by stop signs, not meeting Australian standards because it did not have any pavement markings.
Immediately following the crash, SSR owner and director Jason Ferguson said the crossing was well signposted and the two train drivers had seen the truck approaching prior to the collision.
A spokesperson for Transport for NSW said investigators from the Office of the National Rail Safety Regulator (ONRSR) attended the Canola Way level crossing following the March 8 incident to inspect the scene.
"UGL Regional Linx, the operator/maintainer of the Country Regional Network on behalf of Transport for NSW, is undertaking an investigation into the incident which will include a review of the safety of the level crossing," the spokesperson said.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime.
