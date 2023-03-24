BED 5 | BATH 2 | CAR 3
Those looking for the perfect blend of luxury, lifestyle and functionality need look no further than this stunning Condron Constructions home.
Built in 2020 and set on a 727.80m2 allotment, selling agent Chloe Chamberlain said this unique custom-built home is sure to impress. Upon keyless entry, you're welcomed with spaciousness - a total of 281m2 of living space for the whole family.
The master suite features a large walk-in wardrobe, leading to a lockable, 'hidden, secret' room perfectly spaced for either a nursery, second office, but is currently a sauna room.
The fifth bedroom located off the garage with LED downlights, split system, laminate flooring and side door access and provides usage option - such as a man-cave or workshop/beauty room.
The open plan living-dining area is designed for relaxation, with plenty of natural light and an inviting ambiance. The kitchen features a waterfall stone benchtop, breakfast bar, 900mm five burner induction cooktop, 900mm Smeg oven and a hidden butlers' pantry complete with Smeg dishwasher.
Low maintenance gardens are serviced by an inground watering system. The outdoor undercover BBQ area is perfect for entertaining, and has bifold slider doors for access to the main living area/kitchen.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.