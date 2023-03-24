BED 5 | BATH 3 | CAR 2
Step straight into your own Victorian fairytale with this idyllic central-Wagga home, nestled in a charming and peaceful location.
This stunning Red Brick home, affectionately called 'Rose Cottage', is "mesmerising from the moment you step foot onto the property", selling agent Matthew Newley said.
"Not only is it in beautiful condition, it's located in a welcoming and friendly neighbourhood on a wide tree-lined street in the CBD," Mr Newley said.
The home features a picturesque front and rear gardens with lush lawns, hedges, camelia, azalea and rose bushes. Style features throughout include Oregon and pine polished floors, ornate cornices, high ceilings with picture rails add to the home's Victorian character.
The home consists of three bedrooms at the front of the property, plus spacious master bedroom with walk-in robe and ensuite towards the back.
There are three bathrooms in total, with two in the main part of the home featuring a traditional style, with timber vanity and shaving cabinet, gold tapware, gold cabinetry hardware and accessories.
Plus, the stunning burgundy claw foot bath in the main bathroom is the "perfect place to relax".
A formal dining room at the heart of the home has a fully functional period gas fireplace. The hallway flows straight into the main living space with open kitchen, living and dining.
The inviting kitchen includes an induction cooktop, double wall oven, pantry cupboard and lots of storage, providing a functional and convenient space for cooking and dining.
The main living space leads out onto a tiled verandah, looking onto the lush green lawn and gardens. The fully fenced yard offers privacy featuring a built-in outdoor barbeque plus multiple paved spaces to entertain or simply relax and enjoy the outdoors.
"The added bonus of a separate, self-contained granny flat is situated at the back of the property, consisting of a kitchen, living area, bathroom, large bedroom and split system heating and cooling, is the perfect spacing for visiting family or friends," Matthew said.
An additional loft art studio offers uses limited to your imagination.
"Other notable features include open fire places, wine cellar, underfloor ducted gas heating, split system heating and cooling and ceiling fans throughout."
