The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Property

Step into your own Victorian fairytale with 'Rose Cottage'

March 25 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The home features a picturesque front and rear gardens with lush lawns, hedges, camelia, azalea and rose bushes. Pictures supplied.

BED 5 | BATH 3 | CAR 2

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.