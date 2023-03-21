A man has been taken to Wagga Base Hospital after a truck crash on the Hume Highway in the early hours of Wednesday.
Emergency services were called to the highway's northbound off-ramp towards Coolac Road, at Coolac, at 2.49am following reports a semi-trailer had crashed.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said paramedics assessed a man in his 40s at the scene.
The man was suffering with spine and back pain and was taken to Wagga Base Hospital.
The off-ramp was closed to northbound traffic but has since been reopened.
A heavy vehicle tow truck has been called to the scene to remove the semi-trailer from the road.
Motorists are being told to allow extra travel time.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
