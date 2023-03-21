Tuesday was a day marked by extreme weather as storms swept across the Riverina, sparking a blaze and delivered torrential downpours.
Firefighters were on kept on alert after a lightning strike sparked a blaze on a major Riverina highway on Tuesday.
Rural Fire Service crews responded to a tree fire on a road reserve beside the Canola Way just west of Old Junee shortly before midday.
"We received a triple zero call about 11.40am reporting a tree had been struck by lightning," Riverina District RFS manager Scott Conlan said.
"The Old Junee RFS brigade responded to that and found a tree that had been struck by lightning.
"However, [Tuesday's] rain event had extinguished the tree and no further action was required."
Mr Conlan said another brigade was called off en route to the scene.
The blaze came just days after over 38 firefighters, 10 trucks and two aircraft battled another blaze sparked by lightning at Mount Olive northeast of Narrandera.
Meanwhile, the Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the Riverina on Tuesday afternoon with Stockinbingal recording 36.4mm rain in just one hour.
Between 9am and 5.10pm on Tuesday, Wagga had recorded 6.6mm rain, while Albury recorded 15.6mm, Young 15.8mm and Temora 13.8mm.
Looking ahead, the bureau is predicting the chance of more severe thunderstorms for Wagga and parts of the region on Wednesday.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
