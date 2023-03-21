WAGGA rugby league royalty Peter Sterling will return to the city on Friday.
Sterling and fellow former player turned media personality Darryl 'The Big Marn' Brohman will headline Kangaroos' season launch.
Sterling began his rugby league playing days as a junior at Kangaroos and went on to become one of the legends of the game.
'Sterlo', as he is known, was a big part of Parramatta's dominance through the 1980s and went on to play 18 tests for Australia, as well as represent NSW in State of Origin on 13 occasions.
Kangaroos president Peter Hurst is thrilled to host both Sterling and Brohman at the club's season launch.
"It's great to have him coming back home," Hurst said.
"To have two guys like this attend our season launch is great for our club and is all part of building that culture and excitement leading into the season."
The appearance was made possible through Glenn Pallister, who used to work with the pair on The Footy Show.
The launch will be held at Wagga RSL Club's Mirage Room from 6.30pm on Friday night.
Limited tickets ($30) remain available for the season launch and can be purchased via Peter Hurst on 0418 692 963.
