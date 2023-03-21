The Daily Advertiser
Roads comes out top issue for Wagga voters as Labor announce roads state election promise

Conor Burke
Conor Burke
March 21 2023
Labor candidate Keryn Foley announced $11.9 million in funding for the Wagga electorate if a Labor government takes power come Saturday. Picture by Conor Burke

Out on the streets of Wagga, the state of the city's roads is unsurprisingly the top issue voters are taking into the voting booths this week.

