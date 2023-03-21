After seven years of bearing dreadlocks, Wagga's Kyle North-Flanagan faced the clippers on Sunday in a bid to pay tribute to his late aunt and well-known local Geoff Reid, both of who passed away from brain cancer.
With more than 200 residents in the audience, Mr North-Flanagan sat in the hairdresser's seat on Sunday at the Palm and Pawn as eager bidders secured their cut of each of his dreadlocks for a cost.
Through the cut, online donations and a raffle with more than $6000 worth of prizes, Mr North-Flanagan managed to raise more than $37,000 for the Mark Hughes Foundation.
The Mark Hughes Foundation is a not-for-profit charity focused on raising funds for much-needed brain cancer research.
In honour of the late Mr Reid, son-in-law Jesse Power had his hair shaved as well, while daughters Laura, Maddie and Alyce Reid and wife Cathy Reid helped with the event.
Mr North-Flanagan said he chose the Mark Hughes Foundation in honour of the Reid family who have helped raise funds for the charity on behalf of Mr Reid over the years.
Wanting to honour Mr Reid and his cherished aunt's memory, Mr North-Flanagan began raising funds more than a month ago and had accumulated $18,000 of the $37,000 in the lead-up to the big chop.
"I lost my aunt to brain cancer 12 months ago on Monday, and my best friend's wife's dad, Geoff Reid, passed away to brain cancer late last year," he said.
"The Mark Hughes Foundation was Geoff's charity of choice."
The Wagga community quickly jumped on board to support Mr North-Flanagan which left him feeling heart warmed.
"A lot of local businesses jumped on board and donated a lot of prizes," he said.
"We held a big raffle and sold a lot of tickets on the day and over the last month.
"I then sat down and we started auctioning the dreadlocks off for people to come up and cut one."
The highest selling cut went successfully for $1500.
"I was shocked, we had probably around 200 people down there on the day," Mr North-Flanagan said.
"I'm stocked with the outcome."
