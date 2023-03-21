The Daily Advertiser
Wagga's Kyle North-Flanagan chops his dreads for Mark Hughes Foundation

Taylor Dodge
Taylor Dodge
Updated March 22 2023 - 6:25pm, first published March 21 2023 - 8:00pm
Wagga's Kyle North-Flanagan and Jesse Power faced the clippers on Sunday at the Palm and Pawn to raise funds for the Mark Hughes Foundation. Picture supplied

After seven years of bearing dreadlocks, Wagga's Kyle North-Flanagan faced the clippers on Sunday in a bid to pay tribute to his late aunt and well-known local Geoff Reid, both of who passed away from brain cancer.

