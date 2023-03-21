ACT Brumbies have unveiled their 2023 clash jersey, and Indigenous strip designed by Wagga-born Wiradjuri artist Jayden McLachlan.
Feeling homesick while attending boarding school as a child, McLachlan said creating art helped ground him and he's continued making it since.
"Moving away from home and Country, art was the only thing that took me back to that place," McLachlan said.
"I was in the city and I felt lost but whenever I paint, it took me back to myself. It reminded me of everything back home and it was the only thing that kept me half-sane."
After meeting several first grade players through his brother Dylan, who is part of Brumbies development program, McLachlan was approached to design the jersey.
"I got close with one of the Indigenous boys in the first grade squad, Andy Muirhead, and he asked me if I wanted to do it and I said sure, I'm not going to turn that down," he said.
The jersey features two distinct designs on the front and back.
"The front of the jersey, there's 22 u-shapes around the meeting circle in the middle, that represents the first grade squad that are playing," he said.
"Then there's 10 hand stencils surrounding those 22 players, and that's the 10 past Indigenous players that the Brumbies have had at the club.
"As Indigenous players, they paved the way for every Indigenous person, especially us younger people coming through, we look up to them.
"For anyone in rugby, Indigenous players are always a stand out, and for the Brumbies to do a first grade Indigenous jersey like that, it's important to include them."
The background on the front of the jersey features blue, yellow, and white circles, that represent the staff who help keep the club running.
On the back of the jersey, McLachlan included a totem of the Ngunnawal people, a wedge-tail eagle (Mulleun). The Ngunnawal people are the Indigenous people of the Canberra region.
"Me not being from here (Canberra), I needed to acknowledge we're on this country and acknowledge where their club is playing their footy on," McLachlan said.
Surrounding the Mulleun is blue dots, that represent the fans who support Brumbies in their Super Rugby endeavours.
The jersey will be worn by Brumbies in all away games, and the design also features on the club's warm up shirts.
McLachlan said he enjoyed working with the club, though it was intimidating at first, and was pleased to hear they'd use the design all season.
"I could just tell with Brumbies, they're a very community based club and they wanted to do (an Indigenous jersey), where some clubs just do it because they have to, but I felt like Brumbies really wanted to be a community based club," McLachlan said.
"I'm not real keen on celebrating just one round and getting it over and done with, but when they said they'd wear it all year, I was pretty blown away to be honest."
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
