A man has been refused bail after facing Wagga Local Court accused of murdering a woman who disappeared from Sydney's west in 2018.
In December 2018, officers attached to Blacktown Police Area Command established Strike Force Admarality to investigate the disappearance of 71-year-old Nadire Sensoy from her home at Prospect, in western Sydney.
Strike force detectives made a public appeal for information in 2020 and announced a reward for information.
On March 13, a coronial inquest into the woman's death began but was suspended due to new information coming to light.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Following subsequent further inquiries, police arrested 47-year-old Selim Sensoy at Wagga police station on Tuesday morning.
Sensoy was charged with murder (domestic violence) and refused bail to appear before Wagga Local Court.
Police will allege in court Sensoy murdered the 71-year-old woman, who was known to him, between December 6, 2018, and December 11, 2018, in the Blacktown area.
Sensoy did not apply for bail in court on Tuesday and it was formally refused by Magistrate Rebecca Hosking.
The case was adjourned to Blacktown Local Court on May 23.
Investigations under Strike Force Admarality are ongoing.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.