The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Court and Crime

Selim Sensoy arrested in Wagga, charged over 2018 murder of Nadire Sensoy in Sydney

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated March 21 2023 - 6:44pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police have arrested and charged a man over the murder of a woman in 2018. File picture

A man has been refused bail after facing Wagga Local Court accused of murdering a woman who disappeared from Sydney's west in 2018.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.