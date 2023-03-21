JUST a few days after enjoying his first group one victory, jockey Tyler Schiller will return to the Southern District in a bid to win one of the features with his old boss, Phil Sweeney.
Schiller is a confirmed starter for both days of the Albury Gold Cup carnival, that gets underway on Thursday.
The timing of the trip home could not be better as the 24-year-old comes to terms with his victory aboard Mariamia in the group one Galaxy at Rosehill last Saturday.
Schiller will make the trip to Albury on Thursday where he will reunite with Sweeney on Mr Moppett in the $75,000 City Handicap (1175m).
"I'd love to win another race for Phil, it's been a while," Schiller said.
"I know he hasn't got the stock to supply me with anymore but to get back on one of his horses will be great.
"I got a couple of offers in the race but said I'd love to ride for Phil again."
Schiller kicked off his apprenticeship under Sweeney at Jerilderie and it was there where he established himself as a future star of the sport.
Schiller partnered Mr Moppett at the horse's first three race starts, including victory in the Silver Apple at Orange as a two-year-old.
Mr Moppett, now five, is a winner of six races and comes into the Albury feature on the back of two runs at metropolitan level in Melbourne.
Schiller is happy to have drawn barrier three with Mr Moppett and believes any rain before Thursday will only help.
"I haven't had a look yet but the way he was going when I left, and I've seen him improve, he's still a big gross horse, he runs on high speed and seems to do it well," Schiller said.
"I think the 1175 will suit him perfect. He's got a perfect gate, his high speed will help, he'll come out and put himself on the bunny, he'll have every chance.
"He would love some sting out of the ground as well."
Schiller has six rides on Thursday's seven-race card, as well as plenty on Albury Gold Cup day on Friday.
He has a booking for the cup, pending the horse accepting and starting, as he looks to defend his crown after piloting Harmony Rose to victory last year.
Schiller will also look to win the Flat Knacker with Ron Stubbs again, this time on Sparring.
The product from Young cannot wait to be back in the area.
"I love the Albury and Wagga carnivals and I can't wait to get down there and see a few mates, ride with my old mates that I used to ride with," he said.
"It's great to get back there definitely."
