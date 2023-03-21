The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Tyler Schiller will reunite with Phil Sweeney in the City Handicap on Mr Moppett just five days after winning his first group one

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated March 21 2023 - 4:14pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tyler Schiller returns a group one winner aboard Mariamia after The Galaxy at Rosehill last Saturday.

JUST a few days after enjoying his first group one victory, jockey Tyler Schiller will return to the Southern District in a bid to win one of the features with his old boss, Phil Sweeney.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.