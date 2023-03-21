Memorial aiming for inclusion

WHEN the Australian War Memorial was first conceived in 1916 the brief was to honour and mark the sacrifices of those who fought in World War I.
By 1939 it was obvious a second global conflict was inevitable and that Australia would be involved. The brief was widened to include future conflicts. When the AWM opened on Remembrance Day, 1941, Australia was embroiled in another global conflict. By the early 1960s there were galleries dedicated to all aspects of Australian involvement in World War I, World War II and the Korean war.
As an institution with a responsibility to record and interpret history as well as to commemorate the fallen, the AWM is a living organism which will continue to evolve over time. The building and the collection of relics and artefacts must always take second place to those who are remembered and to those who come to remember them.
The current controversial $550 million expansion is intended to explore Australia's participation in more recent conflicts and peacekeeping missions which, despite not being the mass casualty events of the 20th century, have also scarred individuals, families and the national psyche.
The inclusion of protest memorabilia follows a precedent set by the inclusion of the story of anti-war and anti-conscription demonstrators in the World War I narrative.
This type of inclusion, which has been extended to planning for a "Frontiers War" gallery due to open before the end of the decade, is not an exercise in historical revisionism.
It is a legitimate and necessary attempt to present as much of the truth as space and time allows. If the AWM did not make this effort it would be little better than a jingoistic nationalist shrine to Anzackery.
That was never Bean's or Treloar's intention when they combed the battlefields of Europe for relics and artefacts. They wanted people to understand the tragedy of war and to remember the fallen; not to glorify it.
While, as Plato observed more than 2000 years ago, "only the dead see the end of war", the best way to prevent it is to highlight its dreadful cost and consequences.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.