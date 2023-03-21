A Wagga taxi driver is "lucky to be alive" after he lost control of his cab and ploughed through the fence of a Forest Hill home on Tuesday morning.
The out-of-control vehicle narrowly missed the home, and its occupant, as it careered off Elizabeth Avenue and across a front garden before smashing through the fence.
The driver, Lual Lual, escaped with only a few cuts to his hands from shattered glass, but it could have been worse as a fence post punctured the windscreen.
Mr Lual said he was travelling south on the street behind two other cars and as they turned left onto Dunn Avenue his vehicle lost control and careered towards the house on the corner.
IN OTHER NEWS
"I tried to pull it back and it [carried on]," he said. "The car turned alone."
Mr Lual said he feared the worst and had to try to "control" the car to avoid hitting the house.
Wagga Taxis fleet manager Tim Peachy said the company was unsure why the incident occurred.
"Accidents happen, the sad thing is we don't know why, there's no mechanical failure," Mr Peachy said.
"It had a flat front tyre, we don't know if that's contributed.
"If you've seen the windscreen he's probably lucky to be alive."
The occupant of the house, Nicky Lawry, said she got a big shock as the car screeched across her garden.
"I was just getting up and I heard the noise ... I didn't know what happened, when it happened it was like thunder," she said.
Firefighters were called to the scene. Wagga police said they were notified of the incident but officers did not attend.
The taxi was removed from the garden and loaded onto a tow truck.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.