The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Wagga taxi driver lucky to escape serious injury after losing control of cab at Forest Hill

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated March 21 2023 - 6:07pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Wagga taxi driver lost control of his cab and ploughed through the fence of a Forest Hill home, narrowly escaping serious injury. Pictures by Conor Burke, supplied

A Wagga taxi driver is "lucky to be alive" after he lost control of his cab and ploughed through the fence of a Forest Hill home on Tuesday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.