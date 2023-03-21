Nationals senator Bridget McKenzie has said Wagga residents must vote Nationals to stop water buy backs from going ahead.
The shadow minister for infrastructure, transport and regional development was in town on Friday to announce the Coalition's Future Kids Fund, with Nationals candidate for Wagga Andrianna Benjamin.
During her visit, Ms McKenzie said the electorate was at risk of the Commonwealth buying back water rights as the Federal minister for environment Tanya Plibersek strives to meet the upcoming Murray Darling Basin Plan.
She also said she has observed the "ineffectiveness of independents", and that the community deserved a strong voice.
"The only way to stop Tanya Plibersek taking water out of the Riverina and right across the Murray Darling Basin more broadly is to make sure we have more nationals in Macquarie Street," she said.
"You just cannot afford to have an independent in a seat like this that refuses to say who he's going to back."
IN OTHER NEWS:
The government currently cannot impose water buy backs if the process is expected to bring socio-economic harm to the community in question.
Incumbent member for Wagga Dr Joe McGirr said he was also concerned about water buybacks, and that alternatives like sustainable diversion schemes should be better investigated.
He also criticised the short notice given irrigators about a Basin Plan consultation meeting held in Deniliquin recently.
"I am also concerned about the really disappointing consultation process, if it can even be called that," he said.
"The notice given was two days and with many farmers living over 80 kilometres away this is not fair or reasonable.
"I have also called for better dam management - including a raising of Burrinjuck to improve storage in times of drought."
Labor candidate for Wagga Keryn Foley said she and Labor did not have plans to impose water buy backs, and said it was the NSW government's mismanagement of the Murray Darling Basin Plan.
"The only reason we are even talking about buy backs is because the NSW Government comprehensively failed to deliver on its legally binding commitments under the Murray Darling Basin Plan and for 12 years did everything they could to undermine the plan," she said.
"NSW Labor remains committed to addressing the long term problems of over-allocation of water resources in the Murray Darling Basin and the neglect of the health of its iconic rivers and wetlands."
Liberal candidate for Wagga Julia Ham said she also did not support water buy backs, nor did she agree with any change to the socio-economic criteria of the Basin Plan.
"Only a Liberals and Nationals Government will fight for water security in the Murray Darling Basin while Labor will side with their Federal colleagues," she said.
"The biggest threat to water security in the Murray region is a Labor Government made possible by independent candidates who side with Labor."
Wagga-based MLC Wes Fang said the Nationals said the Coalition could achieve the 450gL goal with other water saving measures.
"Things like investment into infrastructure, and that can get through the savings required to meet the targets, it just needs more time for those measures to be put in place."
In 2021, Ms McKenzie moved a motion to remove the requirement to return the 450gL of water to the environment and for the Commonwealth to no longer be allowed to buy back more water rights.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.