Wagga City Wanderers youngest contingents had a great start to their season with several Merino Cup wins in Goulburn over the weekend.
A massive thirteen teams attended the competition in hot conditions from the skills acquisition program (SAP) and Football Wagga Academy, with four sides returning home cup winners.
In a promising show of talent from Wagga, the under 10s and 12s girls and under 11s and 12s boys won their competitions.
Meanwhile several other teams made it to the finals of their divisions, with Wagga knocking out themselves in some games.
"Our 10s boys, 14s girls, and 14s boys made the final, and we also had our 10 boys white, 11 boys, and 11 girls make the semi-finals as well," Dedini said.
"It was a good representation, and our 12 girls actually beat our 11 girls in the semi final, and the same in the boys.
"It was good to see so many teams get to the finals in the first competition of the year."
The first competition of the year, football development officer Liam Dedini said the sides represented Wagga well.
"This was the first competition for them which was exciting, and for a lot of the academy teams it was the first time they actually played together this year," Dedini said.
"They were buzzing, they've been in trials and training since the end of last year, to be able to go away and finally play together and to have the results we did over the two days was awesome as well."
Taking four girls sides to the competition, Dedini was pleased with how well the girls side of the program has been developing.
"The kids just love it, most of the tournaments these kids go to, it's about development, getting them game time, those kinds of things, but the kid's love when there's a trophy to play for at the end, they definitely like those tournaments a little bit better," he said.
"It's good for our players to understand that sometimes they will lose and sometimes they will win, you've got to balance those."
Training will continue for the sides over the coming weeks, as they prepare for the Riverina Branch Championships to be held in Wagga in two weeks.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
