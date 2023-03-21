The Daily Advertiser
Home/National Sport/A-League

Four Merino Cup wins for Wagga

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated March 21 2023 - 1:17pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wagga City Wanderers youngest contingents had a great start to their season with several Merino Cup wins in Goulburn over the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.