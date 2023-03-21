The Daily Advertiser
Disgraced MP Maguire facing $17k hit to defend case

By Jack Gramenz
Updated March 21 2023 - 6:48pm, first published 12:05pm
Daryl Maguire is accused of conspiring with a migration agent to breach the migration act. (Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS)

The brief of evidence against former Wagga MP Daryl Maguire and his co-accused in an alleged visa fraud is 13 gigabytes and would cost $17,000 just to print, their lawyers say.

