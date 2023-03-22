YOUNG jockey Tyler Schiller dedicated his maiden group one triumph to his father Glenn.
Schiller lived out his dream at Rosehill last Saturday when landing his first group one victory aboard the Joe Pride-trained Mariamia in the $1 million Galaxy (1200m).
In the aftermath, Schiller revealed his father Glenn, a harness racing trainer in Young, was again battling lymphatic cancer.
Schiller said it was his goal to make sure he was able to share a group one win with his dad.
"He was so proud and happy for me," Schiller said.
"I'm so happy I was able to finally get one for him because I knew that's all he wanted. It was great."
Schiller's parents, Glenn and Susan, were set to head to Rosehill on Saturday to watch Tyler in action until a switch in treatment dates forced a change in plans.
"They had it lined up but then they changed his treatments to a fortnight before and a fortnight after so it didn't line up. It was going to be too much travelling," Schiller said.
"Nothing seems to be working at the moment. He's not on death's door or anything, it's just a tough time."
Schiller said the group one win has been everything he expected.
"Yeah I think so. I got back to the mounting yard and it was great to see the owners and Joe so happy," he said.
"It was a great moment. When I got interviewed and got to talk about dad, it was pretty emotional but it was great.
"It's good to be finally at a group one standard, it feels like it's been ages but I'm very grateful for the opportunity."
Schiller hopes he has made everyone involved throughout his journey proud.
"I feel like I've made everyone along the way proud," he said.
"I spoke to Phil (Sweeney) the other day and I know he's probably not happy with the decision that I came to Sydney but I'm happy that I did and he's still happy for me.
"It's super all the people that have helped me along the way, they've all had that little bit of input and have made my career."
Schiller is now looking to carry his form, where he snared a double at Rosehill on Saturday, into the two days of the Albury Gold Cup carnival.
...
A NUMBER of local jockeys have been given a chance in Friday's listed $200,000 Albury Gold Cup (2000m).
The Albury feature will take centre stage on Friday afternoon with the all-conquering Ciaron Maher and David Eustace stable boasting the early favourite in Mankayan ($3.80).
Danny Beasley and Josh Richards have both been given the call up by the in-form Lindsay Park team with the pair to partner Ben and JD Hayes' runners in the cup.
Beasley will ride Dark Dream ($12) from barrier four, while Richards has the task from the outside barrier on Independent Road ($13).
Former Wagga apprentice Hannah Williams will ride Banger ($17) for Craig Widdison, while Albury apprentice Jett Stanley has been booked to ride The Guru ($34).
...
COROWA trainer Geoff Duryea has decided on the William Reid Stakes (1200m) as the next test for star sprinter Front Page.
The Corowa sprinter will tackle the $1 million group one feature at Moonee Valley on Friday night.
Duryea opted for the William Reid over the TJ Smith Stakes at Randwick eight days later.
It will be Front Page's third consecutive run at group one level and he has been beaten less than three lengths on both previous occasions.
Connections have stuck with jockey Patrick Moloney. He will carry 58.5 kilograms from barrier eight in the 14-horse field.
Front Page is a $19 chance with Bet365.
...
ALBURY trainers Ron Stubbs and Donna Scott have both locked in metropolitan jockeys for Saturday week's $500,000 Country Championships Final (1400m) at Randwick.
The in-form Tyler Schiller will replace Jason Lyon on SDRA Country Championships Qualifier winner Bianco Vilano.
Rachel King will take over from Simon Miller on Our Last Cash.
Albury trainer Ron Stubbs was rapt to secure Schiller.
"His confidence should be sky high shouldn't it?" Stubbs said.
Bianco Vilano trialled at Wangaratta last week in preparation for the trial, while Our Last Cash has been kept fresh and will go in without any official hit-out.
...
REGULAR Southern District jockey Brendan Ward will be on the sidelines for a couple of months after his fall at Wagga last week.
Ward suffered a broken collarbone after he came down from Gatchan in the Maiden Plate (1600m) at Murrumbidgee Turf Club.
Quayde Krogh was first to come down when his mount Dodgeball clipped the heels of The Last Centurian passing the 600m mark.
Krogh escaped serious injury but missed a few days riding with general soreness but will be back in action over the Albury carnival.
Fellow Southern District regular Michael Heagney also suffered a collarbone injury at Narromine on Saturday when he was dislodged from his mount in the second barrier trial.
...
DUBBO trainer Connie Greig enjoyed a day out at Ardlethan last Saturday.
Grieg took out three of the six races at Ardlethan's annual picnic meeting.
Not only did she train half the card but she also claimed the trifecta in the $10,000 Picnic Cup (1600m) with Valadyium ($3.00) taking victory.
...
TULLIBIGEAL Picnic Race Club will hold their annual race meeting this Saturday.
The $10,000 Tullibigeal Picnic Cup (1600m) will be the feature where Wagga trainer Gary Colvin will be looking to take out his hometown feature with Bonvalante.
A big day is planned at Tullibigeal with all sorts of kids entertainment to make it a family day out.
...
GALLOPS
Thursday: Albury (TAB)
Friday: Albury (TAB)
Saturday: Tullibigeal (non-TAB)
TROTS
Friday: Young (TAB)
Tuesday: Albury (TAB)
DOGS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Tuesday: Temora (TAB)
