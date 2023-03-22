The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Tyler Schiller dedicated his first group one win to his father Glenn, who is battling lymphatic cancer

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated March 22 2023 - 8:31pm, first published 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tyler Schiller was all smiles on Saturday after landing his maiden group one victory aboard Mariamia in The Galaxy at Rosehill.

YOUNG jockey Tyler Schiller dedicated his maiden group one triumph to his father Glenn.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.