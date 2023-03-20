Wagga's best junior netballers were put to the test in their final selection carnival ahead of the 2023 Junior State Titles.
Travelling to Young to compete in incredibly hot conditions, the carnival was the last chance for players to take the court before Wagga Netball Association announce their final teams.
Conditions worsened through the day and the tournament was cut short due to safety concerns, but that didn't stop the Wagga girls from impressing.
With teams six teams entered across three divisions, Wagga walked away with three titles.
In the under 12 division Wagga's under 12s took out first and third.
Both the under 13 and under 14 squads played up an age division, with the under 13s coming first and third in the under 14 division, and the under 14s placing first and fifth against the under 15s.
The 2023 Junior State Titles will be held in July.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
