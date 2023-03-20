The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Wagga netballers impress at Young carnival

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated March 21 2023 - 5:15pm, first published 10:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wagga's best junior netballers were put to the test in their final selection carnival ahead of the 2023 Junior State Titles.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.