Junee netball has continued their development, winning the inaugural Blaze Challenge Cup in Campbelltown on Saturday.
Two teams travelled from Junee for the competition, consisting of players involved the in Junee Extra Training Unit program.
Competing against metropolitan teams, Junee Purple and Yellow took control on the court, with Purple heading home champions.
Rob Vergano said the sides represented their town well in a massive day that included a 6:30am carpool to the competition.
"It was a great experience for our country athletes to travel 400km and compete against metro netballers," Vergano said.
"The metro netballers definitely play a solid, physical game."
Junee Purple went through the 15-17 age division undefeated in their six games, while Yellow returned home as runners up with four wins under their belt.
Vergano said it was exciting to see the positive reaction to Junee's performance on the day.
Travelling cross-state for the competition is a huge commitment for not only players but their families also, and Vergano congratulated them for their efforts.
"A big shout out to our Junee athletes and to their parents for investing in their daughters netball dreams," he said.
The JETU program has been developed by Vergano to support netballers in Junee who do not have access to traditional representative pathways.
Hosted by NPL side South Coast Blaze, the tournament was supported by premier league players and high performance coaches including Blaze high performance coach Maria Lynch, head coach Marji Parr and assistant coaches Kim Gilmour, and Alex McNeil.
