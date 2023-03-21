The Daily Advertiser
Junee netballers hold their own against metro sides

Tahlia Sinclair
Tahlia Sinclair
Updated March 21 2023 - 5:24pm, first published 3:00pm
Junee Purple with the Blaze Challenge Cup. Picture supplied

Junee netball has continued their development, winning the inaugural Blaze Challenge Cup in Campbelltown on Saturday.

