Nsw Election

The Daily Advertiser asks Wagga voters what's on their minds ahead of 2023 state election

Conor Burke
Conor Burke
March 22 2023 - 10:00am
The state election is days away and people heading to the polls have one thing on their mind - roads

The state election is just three days away and, while many of the Wagga electorate's 57,403 enrolled voters have already cast their ballots early, The Daily Advertiser took to the streets to ask voters - what's the number one issue on your mind this election?

