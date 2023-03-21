The state election is days away and people heading to the polls have one thing on their mind - roads

The state election is just three days away and, while many of the Wagga electorate's 57,403 enrolled voters have already cast their ballots early, The Daily Advertiser took to the streets to ask voters - what's the number one issue on your mind this election?
The issues ranged from better funding for the health department, to more social housing and climate change.
But by far the number one thing most people had on their minds was the state of our roads.
"The roads are a bit bad, that's what I'm most worried about because I travel everywhere, I can't really think of anything else."
"Bloody climate change. I'd like to get rid of it."
"I would like some lovely person who says I'm going to get rid of all that crap about net zero emissions and get back to normal living."
"I don't like wokeness."
"In Adelaide [where I'm from] Labor was very family oriented when it comes to childcare, hospitals, nursing, so they are the people that I did vote for."
"I'm a bit of an outdoors person, I like to go to national parks but national parks get reduced down to you can't do much anymore ... in towns, infrastructure, roads all improved."
"The roads, heaps of roads ... potholes, maintenance."
"If they're going to say something, stick to their promises, don't say something and not do it."
"The biggest issue is housing, that's the number one priority. They're advertising the Tolland estate, that was also advertised in 2020 and nothing has happened since then. I want to see all the housing bulldozed and all the new units built."
"Roads, medical care, nursing, more staff in hospitals.Try and get more staff in hospitals and cheaper childcare as well."
"I'd say potholes and roads ... fix the roads to stop accidents."
"There are lots of issues ... who do I trust, it's all about integrity.
"Who is going to do what they say they're going to do."
"I'm really happy with our local member, I hope he gets reelected."
"Basically we've run so many things down in NSW, when you look at ehealth and education in particular. But also road maintenance, the whole shebang."
"I think public education, number one, very closely followed by public health and in both cases it's a matter of rewarding the people who work in those properly."
"I work in healthcare so I probably focus on better healthcare in the region and getting doctors and staff and qualified professionals to Wagga."
"I think funding for government departments at the moment is a big thing, doctors, nurses that sort of thing."
"They can't really do anything about interest rates, that's the thing everyone's got issues with, cost of living isn't really a state government issue."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.