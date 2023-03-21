The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Returning Coolamon footballer Chase Grintell set to be thrown ruck duties for start of Riverina League season

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated March 22 2023 - 2:13pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chase Grintell looks to tackle Collingullie-Glenfield Park's Matt Geppert in last year's Riverina League reserve grade grand final. Picture by Les Smith

COOLAMON coach Jake Barrett has backed experienced footballer Chase Grintell to shoulder the Hoppers' ruck duties to start the season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.