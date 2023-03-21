COOLAMON coach Jake Barrett has backed experienced footballer Chase Grintell to shoulder the Hoppers' ruck duties to start the season.
Grintell returned to Kindra Park over the off-season after time back at Turvey Park.
Barrett revealed Grintell was one of two off-season targets for Coolamon, alongside key forward Tim Oosterhoff, with the rest of their fruitful recruitment drive purely bonuses.
One of very few holes in the Coolamon squad has been in the ruck department and Grintell has grabbed his opportunity in the Hoppers' opening two trial games.
Grintell was in and out of first grade at the Bulldogs last year, eventually playing in their reserve grade premiership, but is set to take on an important role at Coolamon.
"Chase Grintell - we've had him in the ruck two games and he's running on top of the ground at the moment and he's been really impressive," Barrett said this week.
"He's worked really hard, especially at training.
"Against Lavi, it was really noticeable how he outworked his ruckman all day and against a good ruckman for St George, it was a good test for him and it's just more now to learn, there will be ruckmen that get over the top of him in the middle but it's what he does around the ground that we're looking for.
"Once the ball hits the ground he's like another midfielder and runs like one.
"Then we've had Rooster (Oosterhoff) pitch in the ruck and he goes really well in the ruck as well, and Matt McGowan has been chopping in there so we've got options there which is good."
Max Hillier has been another to impress during the pre-season at Coolamon after leaving for a season under his brother Luke at Coleambally.
He won Coleambally's best and fairest last season and has returned determined to make a big impact, according to Barrett, and has started on-ball in both trials to date.
"Max Hillier coming back from Coleambally, his tank and work rate has been phenomenal as well," he said.
"He did cut into our midfield (previously) but probably did play a lot more wing, half-forward.
"He's rocked up, he did work before pre-season and then came to pre-season fit, ready to go and then he's done enormous work through the pre-season so he definitely deserved to have those two cracks in the midfield straight away and it's been a bit like BJ Glyde as well.
"We've just got so many options, we've still got Jerry (Maslin), Jeremy Sykes, solid midfielders as well but it's just what they provide forward, they're quick but they can play tall."
Barrett said Oosterhoff had been the pick of the recruits through the trial games, but said Reilly Mitchell and Daragh Mullen had also impressed.
"In terms of what these boys have already brought to the club in terms of on field and off field stuff, it's been phenomenal. Having them move down here has been huge for us as well," Barrett said.
The Hoppers are also trialling Joe Redfern in defence, in a bid to add some height to their backline.
"It's been good. Worst case for us, he just goes back forward," Barrett explained.
"We're just trialling it and so far it's going ok and we'll trial it again against Temora on Thursday night."
Experienced defender Luke Gerhard is the only concern for Coolamon heading into round one after injuring his groin during cricket finals.
"We've got some good solid troops there but we've just got to put it together," Barrett said.
