The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Tumut boys continue on State Title quest

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated March 21 2023 - 2:39pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aiden Turnbull passes the ball during Tumut's representative trail game against Wagga. Picture by Tahlia Sinclair

Tumut's inaugural boys representative netball side have had their first taste of top level competition with a trial game against Wagga at Equex on Monday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.