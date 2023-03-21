Tumut's inaugural boys representative netball side have had their first taste of top level competition with a trial game against Wagga at Equex on Monday night.
Playing mostly against mixed sides in Tumut's twilight social competition, this was the first time the boys had taken to the court against an all-girls team.
Coach Carmel Lemon said it's been an exciting time watching the team come together over recent months.
"We're doing pretty well so far, we've still got a bit of time before state titles," Lemon said.
Coming from a basketball background, the boys have a very aerial playing style and move the ball incredibly quickly down the court.
"They never give up, they're always chasing the ball down the court and the height they can get off the ground is just amazing," Lemon said.
"It (the trial) has given me a lot of information on the work I can do with them and the potential that's there, I think we can do really well."
Nervous to play against Wagga's girls, the boys settled well on the court as the game progressed and found confidence against their new opponents.
Aidan Turnbull is one of Tumut's inaugural players and joined the side after watching his mother and sister involved in the sport for many years.
He's found the move from basketball to netball a challenge but is enjoying the new game, and the chance to play against Wagga.
"It's a bit different, we usually play adults, men and women," Turnbull said.
Drew Hamilton has been playing netball for two years, and was one of the first recruits for the side.
"Mum and Nan have always been involved in netball, so I've always been going down Saturdays, and I was the first person to sign up for Tumut," Hamilton said.
Excited to head to Sydney for the state titles, Hamilton said it feels cool to be part of Tumut's first boys side.
Lemon is hopeful for a few wins at the competition, but is just pleased to know they even have a team.
"We'd like for them to enjoy it, Tumut's been sending teams to state titles for many years, and we've had some success, but our overall is for each individual player to grow and enjoy the experience," she said.
Tumut's boys representative team will continue to train in the lead up to the state titles, with expectations they'll play more trials with Wagga.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
