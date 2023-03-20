Kildare Catholic College will head into the 2023 Hardy Shield grand final undefeated after a comfortable win over Wagga High on Monday evening.
The sun sticking around to watch the show, even players on field could be heard expressing their displeasure at the heat at Paramore Park.
Despite the conditions and with more than half their starting lineup changed for the game, Kildare still went home 20-10 winners over Wagga High.
Coach Matt Ward said he was pleased with the win despite scrappy play at time.
Resting eight of their starting 13, Ward said the dead rubber game was a good opportunity to give some of his younger players some time on field.
"It was a little bit scrappy but I gave all the young blokes a run, we're in a lucky situation where we've got a lot of numbers where a lot of schools probably don't have that luxury," Ward said.
"We took those year 10s and mix them in, because they'll be year 11 next year."
Ward estimated he had six under 16 players on the field and was pleased to give a run to students who had been committed to the team but might not make next week's side.
"It was always going to be a challenge going against Wagga High, and for those boys to get a go, they won't be in the final squad but they had a run," he said.
Up two tries heading into the second half, a quick try from Wagga High kept the boys on their toes.
"The attitude wasn't quite there for us today, it was funny with those different dynamics in there, so it woke them up a little bit," Ward said.
"A few of our senior heads finally put their hands up and took control, and they had it in the bag eventually, but it was a bit of a worry for a while."
It was do-or-die in the second game of the night with the winner of Kooringal High and Mater Dei's game to go through to next week's final.
The boys in blue came away with a massive 36-4 win to return to play next week.
Kooringal captain Noah Killeen said he was pleased with how his side has improved from the first two rounds. "This week, we finally came together as a team, we came together and it proved to be a good result," Killeen said.
Killeen said the side rotated well through their bench, helping them combat the significant heat.
Going down to Kildare in round two of the Shield, Killeen is confident his side will give the reigning title holders a run for their money in next week's grand final.
"I'm keen to get back at Kildare, they got one up on us last week but now that we're working together, I think we'll be a much bigger challenge for them," he said.
Hardy Shield round three results
KILDARE CATHOLIC COLLEGE 20 (A Williams, P Schultz, I Mascini, J Walsh tries; B O'Reilly 2 goals) d WAGGA HIGH 10 (A Clarke, R Kemp tries; A Clarke goal) at Paramore Park.
KOORINGAL HIGH SCHOOL 36 (C Wood 2, N Killeen 2, M Morris, B Price, B Wheatley-Downing tries; B Price 2, S Rodet, B Thornton) d MATER DEI 4 (R McGill try) at Paramore Park.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
