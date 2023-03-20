The Daily Advertiser
Kildare, Kooringal to play in Hardy Shield decider

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated March 20 2023 - 8:40pm, first published 8:00pm
Kildare Catholic College will head into the 2023 Hardy Shield grand final undefeated after a comfortable win over Wagga High on Monday evening.

