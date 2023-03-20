The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Wagga Council set to start road works along Coolamon Road on outskirts of Wagga

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
March 21 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga council is due to start repair works on key sections of the Coolamon Road on Tuesday morning. Picture by Madeline Begley

Wagga council is set to commence road works along a key pothole-ridden commuter route.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.