Wagga council is set to commence road works along a key pothole-ridden commuter route.
Motorists are being advised to plan their trip and expect delays as heavy patching work gets underway on Coolamon Road from 7am on Tuesday morning.
Road work crews will start repairs approximately three kilometres north of the Coolamon Road and Olympic Highway intersection.
Traffic control measures will be in place as the crews patch ten localised pavement failures on the stretch of road over the coming days.
Drivers are being asked to slow down and drive to the conditions.
Road works will be subject to weather conditions.
