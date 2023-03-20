The Daily Advertiser
Griffith coach Greg Dreyer was rapt with the condition the Swans' four Queanbeyan recruits turned up in to opening pre-season trial game

Updated March 20 2023 - 4:15pm, first published 4:00pm
Griffith recruit Rhys Pollack was a standout in the pre-season trial game against East Wagga-Kooringal at Gumly Oval on Saturday. Picture by Madeline Begley

GRIFFITH coach Greg Dreyer believes the Swans have been 'lucky' with the quartet of Queanbeyan footballers that have headed to the club.

