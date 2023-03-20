MANGOPLAH-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes have continued their strong pre-season form with the belting of Hume League premiers Holbrook.
A bit over a week after downing Farrer League club Charles Sturt University with relative ease, the Goannas backed it up with another strong performance against the Brookers at Mangoplah Sportsground on Saturday.
With a number of senior players still missing, MCUE co-coach Jeremy Rowe said there were a lot of positives to take out of the trial game.
"We went really well," Rowe said.
"I think we ended up winning by nine or 10 goals, certainly a bit of a case of exceeding expectations but again, certainly approaching everything with plenty of perspective.
"At the same breath, you can only review and have feelings about what you see and we're really happy with what we saw, for sure."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Rowe hopes that the two pre-season wins to date are helping establish good habits heading into the season opener against Wagga Tigers on Good Friday.
"It was an all round positive game. When the heat was on in the first half and the whips were cracking and it was a really eagerly contested affair, I thought that our guys played with the same predictabilities that we have been working on all pre-season," Rowe said.
"I thought that our pressure was immense early and then we were able to start getting first to the footy on the back of that and I think that our ball movement with what we've been working on certainly ticked off.
"Then it certainly became a dour affair in the second half, truly because of the heat, but even when we rested five guys in the last quarter, we still managed to outscore them in the last quarter and again, getting in those habits of winning and getting in habits of not just signing off on a game no matter what the situation is, they're only little things but when you pool them all together, I think they're really important.
"We definitely got a lot out of the trial and we're really happy with the hit-out for sure."
Doug Arthur was one to impress against Holbrook, making the most of an opportunity on a wing.
With a couple of key defenders set to miss the early part of the season, James Scott and Alex McCormack held down backline roles strongly.
Rowe continues to be impressed by the Goannas' youth, with Harrison Wheeler and Jack Warden both having now returned two goals each from the two trials. Tom Smith continues to perform well shouldering the ruck duties.
Rowe also mentioned the efforts of co-coach Nelson Foley and Ethan Schiller.
"At the top end, our guys like your Ethan Schillers and Nelson Foleys, they've all put in good pre-seasons and showed really solid form," he said.
"I think Ethan and Nelson probably had 25 or 30 touches and had numerous inside 50s and shots on goal against CSU but were probably slightly uncharacteristically, just had the first trial ball handling errors at different stages and one week on, I felt like they just finished off their work really well.
"They're a couple of guys who are in a really good space and are setting themselves up for a good season.
"I already feel like we're building more synergy then we had at any stage last year, just with continuity with bodies at training and bodies making themselves available for the game, which is great."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.