The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes claimed the scalp of Hume League premiers Holbrook in emphatic fashion

MM
By Matt Malone
March 20 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ethan Schiller looks set for a big year after putting in another big game in the pre-season trial against Holbrook on Saturday. Picture by Madeline Begley

MANGOPLAH-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes have continued their strong pre-season form with the belting of Hume League premiers Holbrook.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.