Barellan Two Blues have appointed Jodie Landy as their 2023 A grade coach.
Returning to the top side after a stint coaching B grade last year, Landy has taken over from Ash O'Leary, who remains in the A grade team.
"I took a step back and went to B grade last year, a lot of my friends were playing down there and I wanted to help bring some juniors through," Landy said.
"I've come back to do the A grade this year, and for Ash she can just enjoy playing netball.
"It is hard to be a playing coach, and she's still very young so I think she'd like to be coached as well."
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
Landy said she's pleased with how the squad has come together over the pre-season and will look to finalise the side in the opening rounds of the Farrer Netball League season.
"I never really finalise sides, in netball, because you get locked in, until a few games into the season," Landy said.
"Players definitely do develop over a season, and unfortunately with the way netball is designed, you've got a limited time to show that improvement, so I think (waiting) gives players an opportunity to showcase what they've got and how they work under pressure, and you don't see that until it's a game situation."
Landy said the squad is looking well balanced with a good mixture of both younger and older players.
"Looking at the A-A reserve squad it's looking very healthy, there's a lot of players that will be looking to push to get on the A grade court, so that's a really healthy spot to be in," she said.
Finishing seventh on the 2022 Farrer Netball League ladder, Landy is hoping to see her side push into finals this year.
Anything beyond a finals qualification will be a bonus.
"I always plan for a grand final, though they're very rare, when I look at a side I always try to look at them and see if I could get them on a court for a grand final and if they can come together as a grand final side, and I hope that we make finals this year, that's my expectation," she said.
The side competed in a rolling substitutions trial against Narrandera last fortnight but Landy said they'll focus on in-club training now.
Careful not to push player commitment too far by asking them to travel before the season begins, she's confident they'll be ready to take the court come round one.
Barellan Two Blues take on East Wagga-Kooringal at home in round one on April 1.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.