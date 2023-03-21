COOLAMON coach Jake Barrett hopes the Hoppers can reap the rewards of taking on some tough opposition in their pre-season trial games.
The Hoppers went down to AFL Sydney club St George by 20 points at Kindra Park on Saturday, a week after pushing Ovens and Murray League club Lavington all the way.
Coolamon led Lavington by five points after three quarters before both clubs changed personnel for the remainder.
Key forward Tim Oosterhoff has so far lived up to the hype with five goals in three quarters against Lavington, followed up by another 'three or four' against St George.
Barrett hopes taking on quality opposition can help Coolamon hit the season at high intensity.
"We've really enjoyed playing the better teams in these trial games. We get a lot out of them," Barrett said.
"I guess that Lavi team, we played our best team for the first three quarters and we were leading, which was really good.
"We were a lot better at executing the week before with what we're trying to do than what we were this week. But in saying that, we had a lot of boys have their first trial game so they got that one out of the way."
Barrett said the group got some valuable learnings out of the loss to St George.
"We're getting a lot out of it, it's still go hard to know at this time of year what's going to happen but we're really happy that we've been played these quality teams, we've got a lot out of it, especially on the weekend, the way St George spread and reacted at times, they reacted quicker than us from either the stoppage or the turnover," he said.
"I guess since we were going so hard off half-back at times, once we turned it over, we hurt ourselves trying to defend. So we've just got to be mindful of that, playing more that possession footy in the back half and then working our way from there.
"That's like any team, every team's got to be working out how they're going to play and what they need to improve on and that's what these trial games are for. It's a good test just to see where you're at, you reassess and go well that's what we need to work on over the next couple of weeks before round one and tidy up the things you need tidying up with."
Barrett believes the year-to-year improvement was there to see last Saturday given the Hoppers were beaten 'convincingly' by St George 12 months ago.
"We got done by 20 points in the end. We were pretty fortunate, I've been videoing our trial games and a few other things, what really hurt us on the weekend, watching the footage, was just the fundamentals," he said.
"We were probably near full-strength and that first quarter, we had the majority of possession, we just couldn't execute and kicked four points when there were some easy goals that should have been kicked. We really shot ourselves in the foot going forward at times.
"Our work off half-back, through the middle was really good and then once we got to that 50-70 kick, where we were looking for that one extra hit-up, we either fell short or put ourselves under pressure where it hurt us.
"Other than that, there were some really good signs. St George obviously, they are a quality team and Tony Quinn, their coach, he trains them really well, they're very disciplined and they've got a lot of bigger bodies in there so it was a good contest for us."
Coolamon will round out their preparation for the Riverina League season with a trial game against Farrer League club Temora on Thursday night.
The Hoppers have the bye in round one so don't start their season until April 22, when they host Leeton-Whitton at Kindra Park.
