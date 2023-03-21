The Daily Advertiser
Coolamon have taken a lot out of pre-season trial games against Lavington and St George

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated March 21 2023 - 4:04pm, first published 11:30am
Jake Barrett is happy with how his team has performed against stronger clubs in pre-season trials. Picture by Madeline Begley

COOLAMON coach Jake Barrett hopes the Hoppers can reap the rewards of taking on some tough opposition in their pre-season trial games.

