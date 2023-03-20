The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Mattingly pleased with talent in A grade side

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated March 20 2023 - 3:57pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Mattingly is excited for the 2023 Riverina Netball League season after positive showings from her Turvey Park A grade side in trial matches. File picture

With just four weeks ahead of the 2023 season start, excitement is building at Turvey Park's courts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.