With just four weeks ahead of the 2023 season start, excitement is building at Turvey Park's courts.
Eagechristen their freshly laid netball courts, coach Megan Mattingly is confident with how her side is building following a trial game against Marrar.
Mattingly said Saturday's game was a good chance to trial new combinations ahead of round one.
"I'm really pleased with what I've been seeing, at Marrar on Saturday and in our other trial games, we've been doing a lot of rolling subs, trying out a lot of different combinations, and that's really helped me as a coach to nail down what I want to see on court, who are our best combinations, and where our players are strongest, so I'm excited to be honest, it's going to be a really exciting year," Mattingly said.
"I am feeling really good, as soon as our teams were selected I started to look forward to the season because there's so much talent in our A grade side this year, it's just making sure we reach our potential."
A mid-court player, Mattingly is pleased with the introduction of rolling substitutions this year and believes her side will be ready to implement them in round one.
"The trial games are important for me as a playing coach to practice rolling players on and off, but they're equally as important for the girls to build their confidence on how and when we're going to roll, and what that means when you turn around and you have a different player besides you," she said.
Mattingly intends to utilise the rolling substitution rule sparingly throughout the season.
"For me, my plan is just to use the subs when needed, so I don't see a whole lot of rolling happening, maybe only one or two changes a quarter, so it's going to be quite manageable," she said.
"I think that it's going to be easier than people thought at the beginning of the season, now people are just getting excited about what that means and how it's going to change the game."
Training until now as a full senior squad, Mattingly said she'll begin to train her A grade side separately in coming weeks.
"It's really important for our younger girls particularly, but for everyone, to train with A grade for a little while," she said.
"The next four weeks we'll get really ready as a nine player team, and get into it."
Hosting Wagga Tigers in round one, Mattingly said nothing will be left out on court.
"I have no idea who Wagga Tigers have got, so we'll just really focus on ourselves," she said.
"It's a must win game, but it'd be really nice to have a win in round one on the new courts."
Round one of the Riverina Netball League begins on April 15.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
