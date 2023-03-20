The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events
What's on

North Wagga Public School set to bring back bush dancing

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
March 20 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North Wagga Public School kindergarten student Darcy George with year 6 student Hudson Honeysett and kindergarten student Adelaide Fisher with year 6 student Albie Cattle. Picture by Taylor Dodge

The nutbush will be making a return to Wagga this week thanks to a school determined to bring its community back together.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.