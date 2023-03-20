The nutbush will be making a return to Wagga this week thanks to a school determined to bring its community back together.
From COVID-19 restrictions creating barriers to flooding leading to evacuations, North Wagga Public School has been through a lot over the last few years.
In a bid to celebrate an end to the chaos and help connect the North Wagga community, the school is inviting residents to watch their students as they are set to put on a grand show.
Learning and support teacher Emma Mulrooney said the idea was formed by her and principal Trudy Standley.
"We're doing it as a chance to give back to the community- we've opened it up to the whole North Wagga community," Ms Mulrooney said.
"Over the last two years, it has been pretty tricky with all of the floods. We always suffer pretty terrible when it comes to floods, we usually have to sandbag the whole school and evacuate.
"Last year we had to evacuate twice, so the students had to relocate and so did the teachers.
"Before that, we had a couple of years with COVID-19 and the students weren't able to dance or sing or have an assembly, the kids have had a few years of being separate from each other."
This year, the school is embracing a fresh start and the students have been working hard to perfect their dances for the night.
"We've taught the kids four different dances this term," Ms Mulrooney said.
"Bush dances haven't been happening in schools for quite a long time now but we've decided to revive it."
From grandparents to family friends, the more the merrier.
"We have The Tin Shed Rattlers playing on the night and we have catering happening, you'll be able to purchase picnic boxes from the canteen," Ms Mulrooney said.
The event will be held at North Wagga Public School on Friday, March 24 from 5.30pm to 8.30pm.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
