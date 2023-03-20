The Daily Advertiser
Police are investigating a break and enter at North Wagga Public School

Taylor Dodge
Taylor Dodge
Updated March 20 2023 - 6:13pm, first published 5:00pm
Forensics spent Monday morning at North Wagga Public School dusting for finger prints after the school was broken into on the weekend. Picture by Taylor Dodge

Forensic police spent Monday morning at North Wagga Public School dusting for fingerprints after several windows were smashed and an office ransacked over the weekend.

