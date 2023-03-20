Forensic police spent Monday morning at North Wagga Public School dusting for fingerprints after several windows were smashed and an office ransacked over the weekend.
Teachers arrived at school on Monday ahead of students to find a large amount of shattered glass across office floors after several windows were smashed in the main building.
Police were called to the school a short time later before forensics began dusting for fingerprints.
A spokesperson for NSW Police said one of the offices was also ransacked and property was likely stolen, however, they are not yet sure what.
Officers are investigating the break-in and believe it occurred some time between 4pm on Friday and 8am on Monday.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information is urged to call Wagga police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
