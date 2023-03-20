Residents of Wagga and other Riverina communities are being advised they may see an aircraft flying unusually low this weekend as the Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) carries out important flight path safety checks.
Wagga airport will undergo CASA inspections on Sunday as the safety authority makes sure instrument procedure flight paths at the aerodrome operate safely.
CASA regulations require that approach procedures are checked every three years to ensure their ongoing safety.
A twin-engine Cessna Conquest will be used to carry out the safety checks within an area up to 40 kilometres from the aerodrome.
Low-level flying is an essential part of the safety exercise, with the aircraft down as low as several hundred feet at times.
Wagga residents are being advised they may notice an uncommon flying pattern, but CASA explained this is to make sure obstacles are accurately marked on charts and no new obstacles exist.
CASA said these obstacles can include towers, trees, masts or buildings and can be a danger to aircraft.
If poor weather or other factors do not allow the safety checks to go ahead on the planned days, they will be carried out as soon as possible.
Safety checks are also set to occur this Saturday at Albury and Corowa with more to take place on Sunday at Tumut and Deniliquin.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
