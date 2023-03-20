The Daily Advertiser
Wagga and other Riverina airports to undergo scrutiny as CASA embarks on safety spree across the region

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated March 20 2023 - 2:51pm, first published 1:00pm
Wagga Airport will be subject to CASA flight path safety inspections this weekend. File picture

Residents of Wagga and other Riverina communities are being advised they may see an aircraft flying unusually low this weekend as the Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) carries out important flight path safety checks.

