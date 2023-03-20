The Daily Advertiser
A hamstring strain is set to sideline Murray Stephenson for Wagga Tigers' Good Friday opener against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes

Updated March 20 2023 - 4:01pm, first published 1:00pm
Wagga Tigers captain-coach Murray Stephenson during Saturday's pre-season trial game against The Rock-Yerong Creek at Victoria Park. Picture by Wagga Tigers

WAGGA Tigers have been dealt a blow with captain-coach Murray Stephenson set to miss the Riverina League season opener against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes.

MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

