WAGGA Tigers have been dealt a blow with captain-coach Murray Stephenson set to miss the Riverina League season opener against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes.
Stephenson strained his hamstring in Saturday's trial game against The Rock-Yerong Creek at Victoria Park.
The Tigers leader is not prepared to take any risks and has ruled himself out of the Good Friday clash against the Goannas.
"We're an early start with the Good Friday game," Stephenson explained.
"They say a minimum of 21 days for a hamstring strain and (round one) is 20 days but being round one, as much as I'd love to play round one, you're potentially looking at missing the next three to four if it happens again and that's five games down the hole that you're not really part of it.
"Miss one game is better than missing three or four, that's the way I look at it anyway."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Stephenson spent the trial against the Magpies in attack for Tigers, as they continue to experiment through pre-season in a bid to find out what their best line-up looks like.
TRYC continued their strong pre-season form by holding an undermanned Tigers outfit to a draw, with both teams finishing on 9.5 (59) apiece.
With a surplus of key defensive options, Stephenson said Tigers still haven't settled on what their best approach is.
"I played as a forward on the weekend and that was part of what the weekend was about, Ben Kelly and Brady Morton didn't play so we wanted to trial a few things down back and see how that looked," he said.
"So when I wasn't there (in defence), how that looked, and with me playing forward, how our forward line looked. We're still undecided on what we want to do.
"It's a bit of a headache but it's a good headache to have. There's still multiple options."
Dylan Morton continued his outstanding pre-season with another dominant trial game performance, while Harry Kelly also impressed as an undersized key defender.
Using the game as an opportunity to give a number of younger players an opportunity, Stephenson was happy with what Tigers got out of the game.
"I was pretty happy with our back six kept them to a pretty low score. Going inside 50 we were pretty efficient, we got good shots on goal in good spots," he said.
"I was pretty happy with our boys. It was a good game. We were pretty happy with it, we were pretty challenged around the ball, they made it really hard for our on-ballers and they've obviously got a bit of strike power up forward so for our boys to keep them to nine goals in five quarters was pretty good I thought."
Cooper Diessel was again a standout for the Magpies in the trial, while new recruits Curtis Steele and Don Roberts shone. Cody Cool and Aiden Ridley also enjoyed good games.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.