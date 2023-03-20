The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Nsw Election

Public Education Party 'paper candidate' Ray Gentles gets Labor, Greens preferences

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated March 20 2023 - 6:12pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greens candidate Ray Goodlass at Wagga's pre-polling centre yesterday. Mr Goodlass says he is happy to preference 'paper candidate' for the Public Education Party because the major parties spend a 'fortune' on private schools.

Wagga's "paper candidate" for the 2023 state election has been preferenced by two well-known parties.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.