Wagga's "paper candidate" for the 2023 state election has been preferenced by two well-known parties.
Last-minute entry Ray Gentles is running for the Public Education Party (PEP) in this election, but thus far nobody has seen hide nor hair of the candidate.
Responding to repeated requests from The Daily Advertiser, a party spokesperson said the candidate had undergone surgery and was not available to speak.
Yesterday, the same spokesperson said it is unlikely the candidate will make it to Wagga prior to the election.
Despite this, the Greens and Labor both have preferenced the unknown candidate second on their how-to-vote cards being handed out at pre-polling booths.
IN OTHER NEWS
Greens candidate Ray Goodlass said the Greens backed the PEP because the major parties spend "a fortune" on private schools.
As to questions over the fairness of preferencing a candidate who may never set foot in the electorate, Mr Goodlass said this vote is about issues, rather than personality.
"[Ray Gentles] is what's called a paper candidate. It is fair because people will be voting for the issues the Public Education Party supports as opposed to the cult of personality," he said. "Let's face it, if you're driven by party rules, to a degree it doesn't matter who the candidate is, the issues are the thing."
Labor candidate Keryn Foley said the preferencing is a strategic choice to give them "the best opportunity to win" and the choice is about supporting teachers.
"Every vote is about issues, people have an opportunity to vote for and support issues that are important to them," she said.
The preferencing by both parties speaks to the continued schism between the two major parties of the left. The Greens voting card preferences Ms Foley third behind Mr Gentles, while Ms Foley's doesn't preference the Greens at all.
Mr Goodlass was "a little disappointed" Labor chose not to preference the Greens, but said it is indicative of their shift towards "the right wing of the spectrum".
Ms Foley said the decision not to include the Greens in their preferences in Wagga is "worked out at a party level".
This is the first election for the newly-formed PEP. It is running eight candidates for the lower house alongside four upper house candidates.
A party spokesperson described Mr Genltes as "a public school advocate" with "more than 40 years in the service of public education".
"The chance of us effectively competing with the major and established minor parties is minimal," they said.
"Exposure in the Wagga area and Ray's candidature will support our cause to ensure our children and young people have the world class education they deserve."
