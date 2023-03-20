After days battling a mountain bushfire northwest of Wagga, firefighters have now succeeded in bringing it under control.
Air support was called in to fight an out-of-control blaze on Mount Olive at Landervale about 30 kilometres northeast of Narrandera on Friday afternoon.
Rural Fire Service brigades from across the region raced to the scene of the bushfire about 4.30pm on Friday.
Considerable resources were put into the fire with ten trucks, two aircraft and 38 personnel attending the scene.
RFS operational officer Scott Connor said the fire was confined to grass and scrub with most of the blaze burning at the top of the rocky outcrop.
"It was quite inaccessible on Friday when it was first noticed," he said.
As a result, a fixed wing bomber was dispatched from Griffith on Friday to target the fire from the air.
"The bomber finished [operations] on Saturday... [and] we [then also] had a helicopter from Saturday until about lunchtime on Sunday," he said.
"We use the aircraft to slow the spread of the fire until containment lines could be constructed with bulldozers and a grader.
"Once that was complete, we conducted a back burn and fully contained the fire to 100 hectares by about 11am on Sunday."
Mr Connor said a renewed threat came on Sunday evening however, as winds picked up.
"Crews returned overnight to patrol the fire [as a result], but it remained contained," he said.
While some timber was still burning on Monday morning, he said this was "well within containment lines."
After a scorching weekend of 40 plus degrees, the Bureau of Meteorology is now forecasting rain over the coming week and the RFS are hopeful this will improve conditions.
"We hope that the rain forecast for Tuesday will help us fully extinguish the blaze," Mr Connor said.
As to the cause of the fire, he said it was likely due to a lightning strike earlier in the week.
"The lightning appears to have hit a tree which then burnt away until the fire eventually [spread] to the grass," he said.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
