Mount Olive bushfire under control after major weekend effort by Rural Service Firefighters

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated March 20 2023 - 5:18pm, first published 12:00pm
Firefighters were kept busy battling a bushfire near Narrandera over the weekend. The Mount Olive blaze is pictured on Saturday afternoon. Picture courtesy NSW RFS

After days battling a mountain bushfire northwest of Wagga, firefighters have now succeeded in bringing it under control.

