Man taken to Wagga Base Hospital after crash on Batlow Road near Tumbarumba

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated March 20 2023 - 5:22pm, first published 8:15am
Paramedics tended to a man injured in a crash on Batlow Road, Tumbarumba on Sunday evening. File picture

A man has been taken to hospital after the vehicle he was in crashed on a Riverina road on Sunday evening.

