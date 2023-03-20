Derek Hay's stint as Gundagai co-coach couldn't have gotten off to much worse a start.
Hay is expected to be on the sidelines for months after breaking his jaw late in Riverina's Country Championships semi-final win.
The playmaker came reeling out of a tackle attempt with around seven minutes left to play in the 22-18 win over Northern Rivers in Wollongong on Sunday.
Scans revealed two breaks which required Hay to have two plates and pins inserted to stabilise both sides of his jaw.
Hay is devastated.
"It's not great timing for a captain-coach of a club that has probably lost 12 players but these things happen," Hay said.
Gundagai are set to start their premiership defence with a clash against Kangaroos on April 15.
They've had a big turnover of players since then including former captain-coach Luke Berkrey, two-time Weissel Medal winner James Luff, veteran centre Damian Willis plus a stack of their younger talent.
While the Tigers have brought in some replacements, including Tristan Eldridge, who continues to impress for Riverina, losing their halfback is far from ideal a month out from the start of the season.
Hay now expects fellow co-coach Blake Dunn and Tyron Gorman will form their halves partnership for the clash.
Hay has little recollection of the incident towards the end of the game.
"I just turned for contact I think and bang," Hay said.
However he hopes Riverina can finish off their promising campaign when they take on Newcastle in the final on the Central Coast this weekend.
"It was so hot, it was unbelievable, and it was a weird game as it was sort of end to end but we did pretty good," Hay said.
"Riverina is in a Country Championships final and that's a pretty good effort and their (Northern Rivers) front rower and fullback were the Country fullback and starting front rower last year so we didn't beat an easy side."
Nathan Rose joined Hay in the halves for Riverina's first win over Monaro but was unavailable for Sunday's game.
Both he and captain Zac Masters are expected back for the final.
However Guy Thompson also picked up a calf injury while Hamish Starr will be unavailable.
Hay believes Rose's return in particular will be a big boost.
"Newcastle will be tough but it's a blessing Nathan is coming back," he said.
"Now I suppose he will go straight back into half."
The game will be played at Woy Woy on Saturday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
