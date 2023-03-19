Former Southern District apprentice jockey Tyler Schiller scored his first group one win on Saturday.
The Young product rode Mariamia to victory in the $1 million Galaxy (1100m) at Rosehill.
Settling just off the speed on the Joe Pride-trained mare, Schiller was able to take a rails run to bring up a special win.
"It feels unreal. My dad, he's got cancer. All he wanted to see was me to win a group one and to come out and do it today, it was unreal," Schiller said.
"It's the best feeling in the world, to do it on a mare like that. She's come through the grades really sharply and Joe has turned her around but gee she's a good mare.
"She's a super mare. She jumped really well, put herself in the spot. When I quickened up on the inside of Eduardo I thought I was home, she did the rest.
"I thought it was inevitable at 100m she was doing it easy, no one was catching her. To see her freeball for the last 200m, she's a super mare and I am very grateful to Joe and the connections for putting me on. I can't believe I won a group one."
The $10 chance went on to win by almost a length.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
