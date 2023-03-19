Young recruit Zane Bijorac made quite the impression on his debut for the club.
The Serbian international scored two early tries in their narrow trial loss to Gungahlin on Saturday.
The imposing centre, who has been a top 30 player for South Sydney, is the latest face to link with the Cherrypickers this season.
Ryan Dodson is proving to be a big drawing card and has lured Bijorac to Young for the 2023 season.
Young captain-coach Nick Cornish is more than happy to have him on board.
"He's close mates with Ryan Dodson, they used to live together down in Sydney, and I'm not sure what happened as he was a top 30 player with the Rabbitohs but he ended up talking about coming down here," Cornish said.
"It just sort of happened but it's really good."
Bijorac will join an expanding list of travelling players as Young look to go one better this season.
With only one training run under his belt, Cornish was impressed with how the former NSW under 18s representative slotted into their backline.
"It was really good and me and him gelled pretty quickly considering we've only had one session together," Cornish said.
"It was really good.
"He actually went really well as he's strong, defensively he was really good and he was obviously good in attack."
Bijorac looks set to replay Nayah Freeman in the centres.
Young led for most of the clash, but were run down late.
With Dodson called into the Riverina squad alongside Josh Ayers and Jake Walker, the Cherrypickers were far from full strength.
However Cornish was still pleased with the 34-32 loss.
"It was really good," he said.
"Obviously there's a lot of things to work on but considering we had eight of our starters out, and had a lot of 18s and reggies boys stepping up, I thought it was really good."
